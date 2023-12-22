FDA warns against unapproved spa treatments for fat loss

The FDA is warning against popular spa treatments known as "lipo injections" that can cause serious side effects if using unapproved products.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says fat-dissolving injections that are not FDA approved are sold on Amazon and other online stores under brand names such as Aqualyx, Lipodissolve, Lipo Lab, Kabelline and more. They claim to reduce fat deposits in problem areas like the chin, back, thighs, upper arms and stomach.

The FDA has received reports of people having adverse reactions to unregulated injections after getting them at unlicensed beauty spas or ordering the drugs online and injecting themselves.

The side effects reported to the FDA include permanent scars, serious infections, skin deformities, cysts and deep, painful knots in injection sites.

Krystal Roney-Smith, a master aesthetic nurse practitioner and owner of Lush RX Med Spa in Houston, told FOX 26 that it’s imperative to do due diligence before considering these types of treatments.

"Make sure you’re going to a place with reviews, a website, credentials, someone who’s licensed and trained to do these procedures," Roney-Smith said.

Kybella (deoxycholic acid) is the only FDA approved injection that destroys fat cells, Roney-Smith said. Kybella is only approved to treat what’s known as "double chin," the FDA says. It’s used off-label for people who are at their ideal weight and want to work on imperfections like love handles, Roney-Smith explained.

"If you’re putting acid in your body, you need to make sure whoever is doing that procedure knows what they’re doing," Roney-Smith warned.

Common ingredients in the unapproved injections include phosphatidylcholine (PPC) and sodium deoxycholate (DC), according to the FDA. These are particularly dangerous because they haven’t been evaluated by safety regulators.

"A lot of people use med spa so loosely now. A med spa should be a nurse or more who’s able to do these things safely. If it’s too good to be true, it’s too good to be true," Roney-Smith warned.

The FDA says never buy medical spa treatments online, and consult a health professional before trying such products. Click here for more information.