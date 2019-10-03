FBI: Violent crime rates down in Minneapolis, statewide

article

While Minneapolis has been dealing with some high-profile crimes downtown, the FBI says violent crime rates have actually been dropping in the city.

A new report from the FBI shows violent crime went down 8 percent across Minnesota last year. In Minneapolis, it went down 26 percent. St. Paul saw a 3 percent drop.

Violent crime is also down by 3.3 percent nationwide, according to the report.

The report comes amid what appears to be a recent uptick in violence in downtown Minneapolis. Minneapolis has seen 32 homicides so far in 2019, the third most over the past decade. Eight of the 32 homicides were in the First Precinct, which includes downtown, including one deadly shooting this past weekend.

As of earlier this week, there have been 632 violent crimes in the First Precinct in 2019, the third most in the past 10 years.

Many downtown businesses are investing in more security and Mayor Jacob Frey has proposed adding 14 additional officers to the police force as a result of the incidents.