White Bear Lake motorcycle crash leaves rider dead, SUV driver arrested on suspicion of DWI

article

The Brief A rider is dead after a motorcycle crash in White Bear Lake on Thursday night. Authorities arrested a 63-year-old White Bear Lake man who was driving an SUV involved in the crash for suspected of DWI and criminal vehicular homicide. The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 96 and Highway 61 around 8:30 p.m.



An SUV driver was arrested for suspected DWI after he was involved in a crash that left a motorcycle rider dead in White Bear Lake.

Fatal motorcycle crash in White Bear Lake

What we know:

The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) said the crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 96 and Highway 61 in White Bear Lake.

A Harley-Davidson motorcycle rider was northbound on Highway 61 while a Jeep Compass was southbound on Highway 61.

The motorcycle and the SUV then collided at the intersection of Highway 61 and Highway 96.

Authorities say the motorcycle rider died as a result of the crash.

The SUV driver, a 63-year-old man from White Bear Lake, was then arrested on suspicion of DWI, according to MSP. He was then booked into Ramsey County Jail for DWI and criminal vehicular homicide.

Criminal charges have not yet been formally filed.

What we don't know:

Details on what investigators believe led to the crash are expected to be shared when criminal charges are filed in Ramsey County Court.