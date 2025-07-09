Fatal Minneapolis stabbing started over $15 argument: Charges

article

A man is facing murder charges after a stabbing that stemmed from a fight over $15, according to court records.

Charges filed

The backstory:

Sincir Malik Porter, 22, of Minneapolis is charged with two counts of second-degree murder after a stabbing that occurred on July 6, 2025.

According to the charges, Minneapolis Police Department officers responded to a report of a stabbing at a residence in the 4900 block of Hiawatha Avenue.

Upon arrival, police observed a large amount of blood on the floor and walls in the living room, while a man was on the ground with a stab wound.

Fatal stabbing over $15

Dig deeper:

While on scene, officers recovered a knife with apparent blood on the blade near the front of the residence.

When speaking with witnesses, officers were told that Porter and the victim were allegedly arguing, with Porter telling the witness that the victim "made me flash out," prior to the incident.

According to the charges, surveillance video captured the two arguing over $15, with Porter reportedly holding a knife in his right hand before stabbing the man once in the neck. The victim then collapsed.

An officer eventually located Porter walking in the nearby neighborhood when he allegedly said, "Yeah, you got me" unprompted, according to charges.

In a post-Miranda statement, police say he admitted to stabbing him, and that he "had thought about killing [him] and his other roommates in the past."

He also said that "the roommates were lucky they didn’t get in his way," charges state.

What's next:

Porter remains in custody at Hennepin County Jail. He is scheduled to make his first appearance in court on Wednesday afternoon.