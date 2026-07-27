Craig vs. Flanagan debate: Immigration votes, fraud ties, and a senator in the ICU

The Brief Personal attacks escalated in the race for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate as candidates debated on Monday. Early voting is underway for the Aug. 11 primary, and candidates Angie Craig and Peggy Flanagan are sharpening their messages. Both candidates say they will support the primary winner in November, while Republicans have no debates scheduled.



The race for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate is heating up as early voting begins and candidates face off in a tense debate.

Candidates spar in live debate amid rising tension

What we know:

U.S. Rep. Angie Craig and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan debated Monday on Minnesota Public Radio, their second debate this primary season.

The conversation was marked by personal attacks and sharp exchanges, reflecting how close the race has become.

Hamline University political science professor David Schultz observed, "First, it's become very personal. Two, that probably reflects the fact that it's very close."

A major talking point over the weekend was a story from state Sen. John Hoffman, (DFL-Champlin), who was targeted in a politically motivated assassination attempt in June 2025.

Hoffman claimed Craig sent a friend to ask for his endorsement twice after the attack, including once while he was still in the ICU.

Craig denied the accusation both on FOX 9 and during the debate, saying, "Look, I don't know what Senator Hoffman went through when he was in the ICU. But what I can tell you is that I would never, ever do that. And nor would David Wellstone ever go to the ICU on anyone's behalf and talk about politics while John Hoffman lay there."

Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, maintain their version of events.

Schultz noted that the story could motivate some voters to back Flanagan, "But I also just don't know how many of those undecided voters are going to be paying attention to this issue or even care about it."

Both campaigns face key vulnerabilities

Why you should care:

Schultz pointed out both candidates have potential weaknesses that could impact their chances.

For Craig, her vote for the Laken Riley Act, which paved the way for stricter immigration enforcement, has been a challenge in the primary, especially after Operation Metro Surge arrived in Minnesota.

"In terms of the primary, especially in light of the Metro Surge, it's been a liability for her and she's been on the defense at the whole time regarding that. When it comes to the general election, she comes from a competitive district and looking in terms of picking up votes in greater Minnesota, her stance on that act probably doesn't hurt her. Maybe it helps her, but it certainly doesn't hurt her," said Schultz.

For Flanagan, the widespread fraud that occurred while she was lieutenant governor has become a sticking point.

"In terms of the primary, I think the fraud issue is certainly a problem for her in whether or not she can distance herself from Walz, who's become very unpopular within the Democratic Party. Going to the general election, though, I think that poses an even bigger problem," said Schultz.

The debate also featured direct attacks between the candidates.

"Republicans are saying out loud that they would like to run against you. They would not like to running against me. And when you talk about Republicans talking about the fraud issue, they're already running against you on fraud," said Craig.

Flanagan fired back, "I know what Congressman Craig said just a few weeks ago, that the attacks on Tim Walz and Keith Ellison were political theater. She's now going on to use Republican talking points. And I think that's frankly where Congresswoman Craig is most comfortable as someone who votes with Donald Trump more than any other Minnesota Democrat."

Despite their differences, both candidates agreed on the need to restore Medicaid funding.

"I think it's important that we restore the cuts to Medicaid," said Flanagan.

"One of my highest priorities would be to repeal the Medicaid cuts in the One Big Beautiful bill," said Craig.

Both Craig and Flanagan told MPR moderator Brian Bakst that they would support the other in November if they lose in August.

Republican field remains quiet as primary approaches

Local perspective:

On the Republican side, there are no debates scheduled.

Michelle Tafoya is seen as the frontrunner, even though Adam Schwarze secured the party's endorsement at the convention.

Early voting is already underway for the Aug. 11 primary, leaving candidates little time to set themselves apart and win over undecided voters.