Driver sentenced in fatal Forest Lake hit and run

The Brief Driver Dylan Simmons was sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison for the deadly hit and run in Forest Lake. The incident happened after a fight in a parking lot at Lakeside Veteran's Memorial Park. Witnesses told police the driver intentionally drove into a group of people.



A driver was sentenced on Thursday in the deadly hit and run in Forest Lake in July 2023 that claimed the life of 17-year-old Darisha Bailey Vath.

The driver, Dylan Robert Simmons, 21, of North Branch, was convicted of second-degree murder, criminal vehicular homicide, and three counts of second-degree assault back in December.

Fatal hit-and-run sentencing

What we know:

In court on Thursday, a judge sentenced Simmons to nearly 20 years behind bars in the killing.

The judge noted Bailey Vath would still be alive if Simmons had made different choices.

"Had he left when he had the opportunity, we wouldn't be here today," the judge said.

Attorneys argue over sentence length

Dig deeper:

Ahead of sentencing, prosecutors motioned for Simmons to face a stiffer sentence due to the circumstances of the crime, including the "particular cruelty" of the crime, Bailey Vath being a vulnerable victim, and because the crime was committed in front of children.

The defense put forth their own motion to allow Simmons to face a lighter sentence than guidelines recommend. Among their arguments, his attorneys said a longer sentence would inhibit Simmons' ability to rehabilitate.

In court, Simmons apologized for his actions, saying the killing would be "something I carry with me for the rest of my life."

"I know an apology will never do justice," said Simmons, saying he's working to make better decisions as a human. "I know I'm going to a scary place with scary people. I just have to ask for mercy. Because, I don't know what society can gain from a prolonged sentence."

The judge ultimately denied both motions, finding neither fit the standards to be approved, handing down a sentence within normal sentencing guidelines.

There was an audible gasp in the courtroom as the judge sentenced Simmons to nearly two decades behind bars.

Family members tell FOX 9 the victim of Sunday's crash was 17-year-old Darisha Bailey Vath. (Photos supplied by family / Supplied)

Deadly fight in Forest Lake

The backstory:

Simmons faced several charges in the death of 17-year-old Darisha Bailey Vath in July 2023.



Police were told by witnesses that the incident started with a fight between two groups, some armed with a knife, baseball bats, hammers, and a crowbar.

After the fight "de-escalated", some witnesses told police that Simmons and another man climbed into a white Mazda sedan and drove towards a group of people twice, striking Vath on his second attempt.

Bailey Vath was hit on the passenger side of the vehicle and run over by both sets of tires, charges alleged.

