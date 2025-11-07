Farmington officer honored: Flags fly at half-staff across Minnesota

article

The Brief Minnesota flags are flying at half-staff on Friday to honor the life of Farmington Police Officer Pete Zajac. Officer Zajac died by suicide on Oct. 28 and served the Farmington community for 15 years. He is survived by his wife and three children.



Flags at half staff to honor fallen Farmington police officer

Big picture view:

The Minnesota governor ordered all United States and Minnesota flags to fly at half-staff at all state buildings on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, in remembrance of Farmington police officer Pete Zajac, who died by suicide on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025.

Flags are also currently lowered in honor of former Vice President Dick Cheney, who died on Monday. Those flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of his internment.

All other organizations and individuals flying United States and Minnesota flags are encouraged to lower them to half-staff.

What they're saying:

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz shared the following statement on the officer's death:

"Officer Zajac dedicated more than 15 years to supporting and serving the Farmington community. His compassion, steady presence, and genuine care for the well-being of those around him will be remembered. Minnesota mourns this tragic loss, and I extend my deepest condolences to his family, loved ones, and the City of Farmington."

A statement on a GoFundMe set up to support the officer's family reads as follows:

"Officer Zajac served with integrity, courage, and compassion—always putting others before himself. His sudden passing has left an irreplaceable void in the lives of his family, friends, and fellow officers. In this time of unimaginable grief, we are coming together to support the Zajac family as they navigate life without their beloved husband and father. The emotional toll is overwhelming, and the financial strain that accompanies such a tragedy only adds to the burden."

A mass service for Officer Zajac was held on Friday in Hastings, followed by a private funeral. The service can be watched online here.

What you can do:

Anyone who wants to help Officer Zajac's family can do so through the GoFundMe set up on their behalf.