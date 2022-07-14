Faribault standoff ends when police detain suspect after using less-lethal munitions

An armed standoff outside an apartment building in Faribault, Minnesota, Wednesday ended when police arrested the suspect after shooting him with less-lethal munitions.

"I am extremely proud of how officers responded while facing imminent danger. The restraint displayed by officers and repeated attempts to deescalate an armed and agitated individual are reflective of their sound tactics and training," said Faribault Police Chief John Sherwin in a press release.

According to the release:

Officers with the Faribault Police Department were dispatched to the 400 block of Central Avenue at 10:34 p.m. in response to a 911 call about a man with a handgun who had confronted another man and his son while they were walking down the street.

When officers arrived, the man had yelled at them in a mix of Spanish and English and pointed a gun into the air before retreating into an apartment. Officers recognized the suspect as Jose Zamarripa Almeda, 39.

The release says that officers tried to deescalate Almeda, and two negotiators arrived and attempted to speak with him. Officers heard him yell "shoot me", followed by a window breaking.

Almeda then appeared in a window of the apartment and pointed a handgun at officers, who took cover. A South Metro SWAT team arrived and after continued failed attempts to communicate, police obtained a search warrant to enter the apartment.

SWAT officers then shot pepperball munitions into the apartment, and Almeda walked out and dropped his handgun, but still refused to obey law enforcement commands and yelled for police to shoot him.

Officers shot him with less-lethal munitions and then arrested him at 4:04 am. Police took Almeda to the Allina Health Faribault Medical Center to be checked, and then booked him into Rice County Jail where he is currently awaiting charges.

Chief Sherwin added that he was grateful for the quick response from partner agencies and the South Metro SWAT team "to bring this incident to a safe conclusion."



