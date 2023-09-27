Family of man who died in Ramsey County Jail pleads for answers

William Nash is still reeling over the sudden and unexplained death of his son, Patrick. The beloved father of one worked as a mechanic and had a passion for helping people.

"It's just a shame he is gone," said Nash.

Patrick faced some challenges, too. On Sept. 5, he was picked up by police for violating a no-contact order and was booked into the Ramsey County Jail at 4:30 that afternoon.

But less than six hours later, the 42-year-old was dead.

"They called and said, 'You have a son named Patrick?' and I said, 'Yes, I do,' and they told me he OD'd in the cell," said Nash.

"They said he had an M30 pill in his sock and I said, 'He didn't have socks on'", explained Nash, who insists his son didn't do drugs and says his family has gotten zero answers as to why their son is gone.

FOX 9 reached out to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, and they told us Patrick's death is under investigation. The agency adds around 6:30 that night, Patrick began showing signs of medical distress. Deputies administered Narcan and rushed him to Region's Hospital, where he died.

"I try to get answers from somebody, and everybody is turning it around. I can get nowhere. I am trying to figure out what happened in that cell to my son," said Nash.

The news of Patrick's death comes as two other deaths are being investigated at the Hennepin County Jail.

Over the course of two weeks, two inmates have died while in custody there, and both of those deaths are being described as being related to "medical incidents."

William hopes by sharing his son's story, his family will get to the bottom of what happened.

"I need to find out answers to what happened to my son."