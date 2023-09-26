Sheriff: 2nd inmate dies after medical incident at Hennepin County Jail

For a second time in about a week, a Hennepin County Jail inmate has died after what the sheriff says was an apparent medical issue.

In a release on Tuesday, officials say the 36-year-old man was found unresponsive in his bed following "an apparent medical incident." Medical care was provided as he was rushed to the hospital, where he was ultimately pronounced dead.

"I’d like to extend my heartfelt condolences to the individual’s loved ones," said Sheriff Witt in a statement on Tuesday. "These incidents weigh heavy on all those impacted. I appreciate the consideration and professionalism that was shown by our staff and partners who responded to assist with the incident."

Last Monday, officials said another inmate, a 21-year-old man, died at the hospital after a medical incident in the jail's medical room.

The medical examiner's office is looking into the exact cause of death in both cases.