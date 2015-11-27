Family, friends seek answers in 25-year-old mom's disappearance

More than 200 people gathered for a vigil Friday night near the Basilica of St. Mary for Adelle "Addie" Jensen, a 25-year-old mother who has been missing since Nov. 17.

On Monday, police arrested 31-year-old Joshua Dow for probable cause murder in connection with the case of a missing person, although Minneapolis police have not confirmed whether Jensen is the missing person.

"In my heart I think she's up with god right now, I don't think I’m going to get her back," Jensen’s father, David, said.

Prior to her disappearance, Jensen had been living in Carver County with her parents and daughter, Chloe.

"Addie was trying to earn and save up money to get her own apartment and also give Chloe the chance to go to pre-school. She was struggling with a relationship and we all offered our homes to her," Jensen’s mother, Cinda, said.

Family and friends describe Jensen as a nature and animal enthusiast and loving mother to her daughter, Chloe.

Advertisement

"She loved being a mom more than anything in the world and she was an absolutely wonderful mom," Jensen’s mother said.

Jensen had recently earned her degree in radiology from Dunwoody College of Technology.

Jensen’s family has established a Bring Addie Home Facebook page for anyone who may have information about their daughter.

Anyone with information about what happened to Jensen or her whereabouts is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip via text by texting TIP411.

Read this next - Minneapolis police: Man arrested in days-old missing person case