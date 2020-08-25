Fake Oxycontin pills containing fentanyl linked to increase in overdoses in central Minnesota

article

Investigators in central Minnesota are seeing an increase in overdoses connected to fake Oxycontin pills, which contain potentially deadly fentanyl, according to the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say these fake pills may be linked to two overdose deaths within the past few months.

Some of the pills are blue with the "M" stamped on one side and "30" stamped on the other. A pill matching this description was used in a recent overdose in St. Cloud, officials say. The pills may also be made to look like Oxycodone or Percocet.

Fentanyl can be about 100 times stronger than Oxycontin.