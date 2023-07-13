Fairview Avenue in Roseville closed for the weekend

article

Road closures in Roseville this weekend were announced by the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

MnDOT says it will close Fairview Avenue in both directions between County Road B and County Road B2 at 9 p.m. Friday. The road will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday, July 17. Access to the area will be maintained at Gluek Lane and Frontage Road south of Highway 36.

While the work is ongoing the ramps and loops between the highway and Fairview Avenue will remain closed. They are expected to reopen in late July.

The project is expected to be completed in time for the Minnesota State Fair and all the traffic that will come with it.