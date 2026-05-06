Overnight fire damages Haskell’s Port of Excelsior on Lake Minnetonka

The Brief An overnight fire at Haskell's Port of Excelsior caused extensive damage. Officials say the blaze started around 1:30 a.m. and took around 90 minutes to contain. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.



An early morning fire heavily damaged the iconic restaurant Haskell’s Port of Excelsior on Wednesday.

Overnight fire at Haskell’s Port of Excelsior

What we know:

The fire started around 1:30 a.m. at the downtown Excelsior location at the corner of Water Street and Lake Street, according to interim Excelsior Fire Chief Nate Basinger.

Police first arrived on scene and reported fire on multiple sides of the building. Fire crews arrived shortly after and called a second alarm fire for additional aid.

The fire was mostly in the roof and caused extensive damage to the restaurant side of the building, but did not extend into the liquor store. The roof collapsed in the front of the building, leaving smoldering debris, according to Basinger.

It took crews about 90 minutes to bring the fire under control. Firefighters remained at the site early Wednesday morning to keep an eye on any hot spots.

Firefighters at the scene told FOX 9 it appears Haskell’s is considered a "total loss." No injuries have been reported.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The owner of the facility is on site and working with the Hennepin County fire investigation team, Basinger said.

Mutual aid crews from Hopkins, Shorewood, Chanhassen, Golden Valley, and Minnetonka assisted at the scene.