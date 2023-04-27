Expand / Collapse search
Ex-Minneapolis cop Brian Cummings has plea hearing for crash that killed Laneal Frazier

Published 
Crime and Public Safety
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Former Minneapolis Police Officer Brian Cummings has a plea hearing on Thursday afternoon in connection to a deadly police chase that killed uninvolved motorist Leneal Frazier. 

Cummings' long-delayed trial was scheduled to being on Monday. The Hennepin County Attorney's Office and Cummings' defense attorney have "no comment" on the plea hearing, which is scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday. 

Brian Cummings, a former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of Laneal Frazier.  (FOX 9)

He is charged with second-degree manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide for the high-speed, squad-involved crash that killed 40-year-old Frazier. The investigation found the chase initiated by Officer Cummings reached speeds of 100 mph through residential neighborhoods and his squad struck Frazier's Jeep, which was not involved in the pursuit, at 78 mph. 

Frazier was driving west on North 41st Avenue on July 6, 2021, around 12:30 a.m., on his way to his girlfriend’s house, when Cummings’ squad car, pursuing an armed robbery suspect northbound on Lyndale Avenue North, collided with his vehicle in the intersection. Frazier’s car was pushed into a nearby bus shelter. Frazier died at the hospital a short time later.

