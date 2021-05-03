First look at evidence list in Daunte Wright shooting case

article

Court documents made public Monday provided a first look at the list of evidence in the case against former Brooklyn Center, Minnesota police officer Kim Potter.

Potter is charged with second-degree manslaughter in the death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright. Potter shot and killed Wright during a traffic stop on April 11. Then police chief Tim Gannon, who has since resigned along with Potter, said he believed she meant to pull her Taser, but pulled her handgun instead.

In the newly released court documents, the state revealed its evidence list in the case, which includes body camera video from four officers and surveillance video and two surveillance photos from near the scene.

Prosecutors have not said at this point if they will seek an aggravated sentence if Potter is found guilty.

Potter will make her next court appearance on Monday, May 17 at 1:30 p.m.