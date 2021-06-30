Europe back open to Americans: What you need to know before your next trip

As COVID-19 cases fall across much of Europe, countries are racing to reopen their borders. Many of the big names–from France to Italy–are already open to American tourists, but navigating the entry requirements can be challenging.

Thrifty Traveler's Kyle Potter is in Spain this week. Kyle had these tips to ensure your next international adventure goes as smoothly as possible.

Quadruple check requirements: Kyle says with the constantly changing travel landscape, it's important to keep close tabs on your trip. Double, triple and quadruple check the entry requirements as your trip draws closer.

Rely on solid resources: One of the best ways to get the latest information is visiting the U.S. Embassy website for the country you're visiting. Kyle says most big newspapers across Europe also have English-language options online for the latest travel news and updates.

Travel light: If you want to avoid the longest lines in the airport right now, only pack a carry-on. The longest lines are usually for dropping off a checked bag.

Snagging a deal: You may not be able to find a super cheap flight next week, but deals are out there! Kyle says Thrifty Traveler has spotted recent deals to Iceland, Spain, and Ireland. The key to snagging a deal is being flexible on your dates and possible destination.

