Eric Trump to visit Becker, Minnesota trucking company Thursday

Becker
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 25: Eric Trump, son of U.S. President Donald Trump, pre-records his address to the Republican National Convention at the Mellon Auditorium on August 25, 2020 in Washington, DC. The coronavirus pandemic has forced the Republica ((Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

BECKER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Eric Trump, the son of President Donald J. Trump, will visit Becker, Minnesota Thursday during a two-state swing.

According to Donald J. Trump for President, Eric Trump will host an event at Potter Trucking in Becker, Minnesota at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Doors to the event open at 2 p.m.

After his Minnesota stop, Trump will head east to Schuette, Inc. near Wausau, Wisconsin for a 7:30 p.m. event.

Eric Trump's father was in Duluth, Minn. Wednesday night to host a campaign rally. 