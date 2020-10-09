Eric Trump to make campaign stop in Northfield, Minnesota

article

President Donald Trump's son, Eric Trump, will be making a campaign stop in Northfield, Minnesota next week, according to the campaign.

Eric Trump will be visiting Felton Farms in Northfield on Oct. 13 at 5:30 p.m. Doors open for general admission at 4:30 p.m.

This visit marks the first time a member of the Trump family will be visiting the state since the president was hospitalized for COVID-19. Eric Trump was last in Minnesota on Oct. 1 when he toured a trucking facility in Becker.

This election cycle, Minnesota has appeared as more of a battleground state. Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and the president's children made nine stops to the state over seven recent weeks. Notably, this week no members of the Trump campaign visited Minnesota. The Trump campaign has also been slashing millions of dollars out of its original $14 million planned TV ad buys in Minnesota.

Recent polls suggest that Democrat Joe Biden still holds the lead in Minnesota.