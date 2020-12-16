Elementary schools can reopen to in-person learning on Jan. 18

article

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday he will allow elementary schools to reopen to in-person learning on Jan. 18.

Under the updated Safe Learning Plan, elementary schools may choose to move to an in-person learning model as long as they are able to implement additional strategies for mitigating the risk of COVID-19, including requiring staff to wear a face shield and mask and offering regular testing.

Most school districts in the Twin Cities metro have been doing distance learning since Thanksgiving. Walz has said he is focused on how to get kindergarten through fifth grade students back in school.

Walz is expected to provide more details regarding the plan during his 1:15 p.m. speech, where he will also address his new executive order loosening some of the state’s coronavirus restrictions. You can watch the governor’s speech live on FOX 9 and streaming at fox9.com/live.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.