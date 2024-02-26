Elderly person killed in house fire near Ely

article

A homeowner died after a house fire near Ely Sunday afternoon.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, just before 1:20 p.m., authorities responded to a report of a house fire on the 1400 block of Grant McMahan Boulevard in Morse Township. Authorities were told there was a single "elderly homeowner" still inside.

When firefighters arrived, they searched for the homeowner, but the house was filled with thick smoke, and they were unsuccessful, officials said.

According to authorities, once the fire was under control, firefighters found the homeowner dead inside the residence.

Officials have not released the identity of the homeowner.