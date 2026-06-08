Fridley man accused of Minneapolis murder while wearing GPS ankle bracelet

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The Brief A man is charged with murder for a deadly drive-by shooting in MInneapolis on Memorial Day. Raquan Rahjai Johnson, 21, was arrested last week for the shooting. Police say GPS data from his ankle bracelet placed him at the scene of the crime.



A man charged in a deadly Memorial Day shooting in Minneapolis allegedly committed the slaying while wearing a GPS monitoring bracelet that placed him at the scene of the crime, a new criminal complaint alleges.

Charges filed in deadly Memorial Day shooting

What we know:

Raquan Rahjai Johnson, 21, was charged Monday with murder for a drive-by shooting that killed one person on Memorial Day,According to police, officers responded to a shooting on Penn Avenue North on May 24, where a witness identified Johnson as the shooter.

On May 25, just after midnight, officers found Victim 1 dead from a gunshot wound to the chest on Columbus Avenue South.

Investigators say Victims 2 and 3 reported that someone in an unknown vehicle drove past and shot at them while they were with Victim 1. Police recovered 32 shell casings from six different firearms across two streets.

Officers say one 9mm casing from the Memorial Day scene matched a casing from the Penn Avenue shooting a day earlier.

Police say Johnson was tracked to the scene

Timeline:

Investigators used Johnson’s ankle monitor and cell phone data to place him at the shooting scene during the time of the gunfire. Johnson was taken into custody on June 5.

In a statement after being read his rights, Johnson admitted to being the shooter in the Penn Avenue incident. He told investigators that after the first shooting, he drove two friends to the second location, knowing they planned to get into a gunfight. Johnson said his friends shot at Victims 1, 2 and 3, and that he handed his gun to a friend when the friend ran out of bullets.

What we don't know:

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear. Though Johnson claimed his friend got into an argument on the phone with someone, leading to the shooting.

It should be noted that Johnson did not admit to being the gunman in the deadly shooting, but it's unclear if police suspect anyone else in the murder.