St. Paul man on supervision charged with second-degree murder

The Brief St. Paul Police say they have arrested Michael Cordell Garland in connection with the April 30 shooting death of Adarius S. Glees. Garland faces two counts of second-degree murder and is currently on supervision after being previously convicted of manslaughter. Police say phone data placed Garland at the scene, and the shooting was the fourth homicide of 2026.



Police have arrested a man already on supervision for manslaughter in connection to the shooting death of another in a St. Paul apartment on April 30, 2026.

Suspect arrested in April shooting death

What we know:

St. Paul Police say Michael Cordell Garland, 26, faces two counts of second-degree murder in connection to the killing of 27-year-old Adarius S. Glees.

Court documents say police responded to the 200th block of Seventh Street East at 8:50 p.m. after Glees called 911 to report he had been shot in the stomach. While on the call, Glees reportedly told a woman inside the apartment, "Your baby dad just shot me, bro."

The woman, who had been seeing Glees off and on for about five years, lived in the apartment with her six-year-old son. Garland is the father of the child, according to court records.

Court documents say the woman told police Glees had left after a small argument but returned an hour later, banging on her door and asking for help after being shot.

Police found Glees in the apartment and rushed him to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Dig deeper:

Witnesses reported hearing a loud bang and seeing two men run in opposite directions. One man ran to an SUV and drove off, while another, clutching his stomach, ran into the apartment.

Phone data placed Garland at the scene of the shooting, which occurred in a residential area, according to charges.

Garland has been under supervision since June 23, 2025, following his release. He was sentenced to 103 months for first-degree manslaughter in 2021.