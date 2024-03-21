Shooting at Edina LA Fitness prompts investigation

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Edina police at an LA Fitness on the 4100 block of West 76th Street after a shot was fired during a confrontation. From: FOX 9

Edina police are investigating after a gun was fired inside an LA Fitness Wednesday night.

The Edina Police Department said officers responded to a reported shooting around 8 p.m. at an LA Fitness on the 4100 block of West 76th Street.

The initial investigation indicates that earlier that night, there was a disturbance inside the gym, and the suspect left the building. They later returned and there was a confrontation inside.

At some point during the confrontation, a firearm was displayed, and police said at least one shot was fired. The suspects exited the building and left in a vehicle.

Police did not say how many people may have been involved in the incident, but when authorities arrived, there were no suspects or victims.

Law enforcement is reviewing security footage and processing the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.