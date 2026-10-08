Eden Prairie High School homecoming shooting: 18-year-old shooter arrested

The Brief Eden Prairie police say they have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection to the shooting at the high school's homecoming game on Oct. 2. Police say they identified the man as the shooter and was taken into custody around 3:30 p.m. in Minneapolis. Police say additional arrests and charges are possible as the investigation continues.



An 18-year-old man has been identified as the shooter in the Eden Prairie High School homecoming shooting and has been arrested Thursday afternoon.

Eden Prairie homecoming shooting arrest

What we know:

Eden Prairie police say they have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection to the shooting that took place at the high school's homecoming football game on Oct. 2.

Police say the man was arrested at the intersection of Highway 55 and Penn Avenue in Minneapolis. He is currently being held at the Hennepin County Jail for suspected second-degree assault.

FOX 9 does not name suspects unless they have been criminally charged.

What they're saying:

"The arrest today is an important step in this investigation," said Eden Prairie Police Chief Matt Sackett. "I’m incredibly proud of our officers and investigators who have worked nonstop alongside our law enforcement partners to identify those responsible and hold them accountable."

The backstory:

The incident started with a fight on the stadium grounds that police broke up. Minutes later, shots were fired in the parking lot. The shooting left two teenagers injured and prompted officials to evacuate the stadium.

The homecoming game against Minnetonka was canceled and was rescheduled.

Police say that the shooting involved local Somali gangs but was not connected to another gang-related shooting in the city at a gas station that happened on Monday.

What's next:

Police say that the investigation remains open and more arrests and charges are possible.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 911, email the EPPD at Police@edenprairiemn.gov or call the anonymous tip line at 952-949-8477.