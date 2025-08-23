Eden Prairie police still looking for driver from hit-and-run

The Brief The driver who hit a woman and two children in a crosswalk Thursday evening has yet to come forward. Eden Prairie Police said Saturday there were no updates to provide on the search for the driver. Police are looking for a white sedan but have not released any more details on the make or model.



Police in Eden Prairie are still looking for the driver who hit a woman and two children in a crosswalk Thursday night.

What we know:

Police are looking for a white sedan but have not released any more details about the make or model.

Investigators only found a small piece of plastic from the driver's side mirror.

The car hit a 27-year old woman who was pulling two children in a wagon through the crosswalk.

Police are now asking anyone who was near the intersection of Mitchell Road and Chestnut Drive around 8:20p Thursday night who may have information or dashcam video that may identify the vehicle.

"Even the smallest detail could help identify the driver," Sgt. Bryan Dean told FOX 9 earlier in the week.

There is a reward for any information. You can call the Eden Prairie Police Department at 952-949-6200 or submit an online tip with photos or video here.

What we don't know:

Police said Saturday that there has been no update on the investigation or the condition of the woman and children. One child suffered critical injuries. The other child and the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.