Eden Prairie HS cancels Homecoming dance after shooting at football game

The Brief Eden Prairie High School has canceled its Homecoming dance Saturday night after a shooting at the school's football game against Minnetonka. Two people suffered non-life threatening injuries, and the game was postponed. No arrests have been made, and law enforcement sources tell FOX 9 the shooting was related to Somali gangs.



Eden Prairie High School has canceled its Homecoming dance planned for Saturday night after the community was shaken by a shooting at the school’s football game against Minnetonka Friday night.

Eden Prairie Homecoming dance canceled

What we know:

Eden Prairie Principal Dr. Jaysen Anderson posted to social media on Saturday that their Homecoming dance has been canceled.

"Due to last night’s tragic and unfortunate event, we will not be holding our Homecoming Dance this evening. While we believe we would have the planning, resources and support to make tonight’s event safe and enjoyable, holding a dance less than 24 hours after a trauma in our community feels out of place. Too many students, staff and families were directly impacted, and we need to be prepared to adequately support all students and staff when they return to the building on Monday."

Eden Prairie shooting

The backstory:

Eden Prairie officials evacuated its homecoming game on Friday following a shooting incident that left two injured.

An emergency response was first reported around 8:40 p.m., according to the Eden Prairie Police Department.

Officials say the area around the high school was evacuated, and the Eden Prairie Police Department, Eden Prairie Fire Department and Hennepin County EMS worked immediately to keep the area secure and support reunification efforts.

The Eden Prairie Police Department says it has since secured the area.

Parents have been directed to meet with any students who were potentially present during the incident at Round Lake Park.

The area will remain blocked off to the public for the foreseeable future, according to police. Eden Prairie police say they believe the shooting was targeted. Police also said neither of the two shooting victims are students at Eden Prairie or Minnetonka.

A law enforcement source tells FOX 9 the shooting is linked to Somali gang violence.

What's next:

Anderson said in the social media post school is expected to go on as scheduled on Monday.