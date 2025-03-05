Expand / Collapse search

Eagan massage therapist charged with sexually assaulting multiple clients

Published  March 5, 2025 2:59pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
Police lights. (Photo by Carsten Rehder/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • A Richfield man is accused of sexually assaulting at least three clients at his Eagan massage studio.
    • Johnny Le was charged in the latest incident on Monday.
    • Eagan police believe there may be more victims.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A 32-year-old Richfield man is accused of sexually assaulting at least three clients at his Eagan massage studio, according to the Dakota County Attorney’s Office.

Johnny Le was charged by a warrant complaint on Monday with one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct (prohibited occupational relationship) in connection with the case.

The latest incident

What we know:

Court documents state Eagan police received a report on Dec. 20, 2024, of a sexual assault that happened at Le’s business. A victim told officers she was getting a massage from Le when she was assaulted.

At least 2 other incidents

The backstory:

Authorities say this is the third complaint against Le’s business for sexual misconduct. Each case involves a different victim. Le was charged in June of 2024, and Feb. 14 of this year.

Authorities seek more information

What you can do:

Eagan police say there may be more victims. If you were a victim or have information that could be helpful with this investigation, you’re asked to contact Detective Angela Casey of the Eagan Police Department at (651) 675-5763.

