Eagan massage therapist charged with sexually assaulting multiple clients

The Brief A Richfield man is accused of sexually assaulting at least three clients at his Eagan massage studio. Johnny Le was charged in the latest incident on Monday. Eagan police believe there may be more victims.



A 32-year-old Richfield man is accused of sexually assaulting at least three clients at his Eagan massage studio, according to the Dakota County Attorney’s Office.

Johnny Le was charged by a warrant complaint on Monday with one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct (prohibited occupational relationship) in connection with the case.

The latest incident

What we know:

Court documents state Eagan police received a report on Dec. 20, 2024, of a sexual assault that happened at Le’s business. A victim told officers she was getting a massage from Le when she was assaulted.

At least 2 other incidents

The backstory:

Authorities say this is the third complaint against Le’s business for sexual misconduct. Each case involves a different victim. Le was charged in June of 2024, and Feb. 14 of this year.

Authorities seek more information

What you can do:

Eagan police say there may be more victims. If you were a victim or have information that could be helpful with this investigation, you’re asked to contact Detective Angela Casey of the Eagan Police Department at (651) 675-5763.