Eagan massage therapist charged with sexually assaulting multiple clients
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A 32-year-old Richfield man is accused of sexually assaulting at least three clients at his Eagan massage studio, according to the Dakota County Attorney’s Office.
Johnny Le was charged by a warrant complaint on Monday with one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct (prohibited occupational relationship) in connection with the case.
The latest incident
What we know:
Court documents state Eagan police received a report on Dec. 20, 2024, of a sexual assault that happened at Le’s business. A victim told officers she was getting a massage from Le when she was assaulted.
At least 2 other incidents
The backstory:
Authorities say this is the third complaint against Le’s business for sexual misconduct. Each case involves a different victim. Le was charged in June of 2024, and Feb. 14 of this year.
Authorities seek more information
What you can do:
Eagan police say there may be more victims. If you were a victim or have information that could be helpful with this investigation, you’re asked to contact Detective Angela Casey of the Eagan Police Department at (651) 675-5763.