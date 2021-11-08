Expand / Collapse search

Eagan Fire Department welcomes first all-female crew

Minnesota
The Eagan Fire Department welcomes its first all-female crew.

EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Eagan Fire Department has an all-female crew for the first time in the department's 58-year history.

Captain Jessica Hoffman, Firefighter Danielle Fasching and Firefighter Natalie Holter make up the team that will crew Eagan Engine 2. 

According to a release from the fire department, the National Fire Protection Association reported that females currently make up only four percent of career firefighters.