Eagan Fire Department welcomes first all-female crew
article
EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Eagan Fire Department has an all-female crew for the first time in the department's 58-year history.
Captain Jessica Hoffman, Firefighter Danielle Fasching and Firefighter Natalie Holter make up the team that will crew Eagan Engine 2.
According to a release from the fire department, the National Fire Protection Association reported that females currently make up only four percent of career firefighters.
Advertisement