DWI crash in Mendota Heights leads to arrest of Bloomington woman

The Brief A woman was arrested for suspected DWI after a crash involving three vehicles in Mendota Heights. One of the drivers suffered minor injuries. A section of the highway was closed for about an hour and 15 minutes.



A Bloomington woman was arrested for suspected DWI and criminal vehicular operation after a three-vehicle crash in Mendota Heights.

Authorities say the crash happened when a woman was driving a Dodge Durango that was stalled in the traffic lane before it was struck by a driver in a Tesla. The Tesla driver also reportedly struck a Ford Taurus.

Editor's note: This story was updated with corrected information provided by the Minnesota State Patrol.

Mendota Heights DWI crash

What we know:

The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) said troopers responded to a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 35E near Marie Avenue just before 5:30 a.m. on Saturday.

MSP said a 21-year-old woman from Bloomington in a Dodge Durango was stalled in the traffic lane when she was struck by a Tesla driver who also hit a Ford Taurus.

Authorities say the Tesla driver suffered minor injuries, but the Taurus driver was not injured.

The Bloomington woman was then arrested for suspected DWI and criminal vehicular operation and booked into Dakota County Jail.

That section of the highway was closed for about an hour and 15 minutes.

What we don't know:

The identify of the woman arrested and details on the injuries were not released.