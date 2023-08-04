Expand / Collapse search

Driver plows into construction barrels, sending one into worker in Oakdale

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Construction worker hit by traffic barrel

OAKDALE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A construction worker is recovering after being hit by a flying orange barrel.

The worker was setting up barrels to close a lane on Highway 36 in Oakdale around 7:30 p.m. The incident was captured on MnDOT video, which shows a driver plowing into the barrels, sending one of them into the worker. 

The Minnesota State Patrol told FOX 9 the worker was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and is expected to recover. 

The driver who hit the barrels drove off. Troopers are working to identify him.