Driver of Oscar Mayer Wienermobile pulled over in Wisconsin for violating Move Over Law

Authorities in eastern Wisconsin recently stopped the driver of a Oscar Mayer Wienermobile for violating the state’s Move Over Law, which requires motorists to move over or slow down while passing vehicles with their emergency lights flashing.

A Waukesha County sheriff’s deputy gave the driver a verbal warning for not following the law.

The sheriff’s office said the side of the road is one of the most dangerous places for emergency responders and maintenance personnel. Hundreds of people are injured or killed each year while working along the nation’s highways.

The sheriff’s office is reminding drivers in Wisconsin that if they see a vehicle on the side of the road with its emergency lights flashing, they are required to move out of the lane closest to the vehicle or, if changing lanes is not possible, they are required to reduce their speed until they are completely past the vehicle.