Driver killed after car hits tree in western Wisconsin

A 76-year-old man driver died in a crash in western Wisconsin Tuesday morning.

Around 6 a.m., dispatch received a call from a driver reporting a vehicle that was in the ditch at the intersection of Tower and Coulee roads in Troy Township, according to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the scene and located the 2001 Ford Taurus with the driver, the lone occupant of the car, dead in the front seat. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver was identified as Derwin Robey, 76, of River Falls, Wisconsin.

No one witnessed the crash, but a preliminary investigation determined Robey was westbound on Tower Road when he crossed Coulee Road and went into the ditch, hitting a tree.

The crash remains under investigation.