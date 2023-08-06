Driver hospitalized after northern Minnesota demolition derby

A driver in a northern Minnesota demolition derby was hospitalized after his vehicle burst into flames on Friday.

The Pine County Fair posted to Facebook on Saturday about the injuries to the driver identified only as Jeremiah, who was airlifted to Regions Hospital after the fire.

Jeremiah is in stable condition, according to fair officials, and was able to share a message on Facebook along with a photo: "Yes, I had a fire top layer on. Yes, I was airlifted to Region’s hospital. Yes, I was sunburnt prior to the derby but unfortunately, the fire did get to me and cooked me a little bit more. I appreciate the well wishes and the prayers, you all are amazing. I love my family and the sport of demolition derby very much. Good luck to all the drivers. Hopefully, I can join you guys again in the future. Until then, I’m laying low."

In its update, the fair wrote: "We stand alongside our community in wishing him a swift recovery, and we look forward to seeing him back at the demolition derby in the future. Please join us in keeping Jeremiah in your thoughts and offering him well wishes."