West 7th Street reopens to local traffic after sinkhole in downtown St. Paul

West 7th Street reopens

What we know:

West 7th Street has reopened to local business traffic after a sinkhole had the roadway closed.

The street will have one lane of traffic in each direction from Grand Avenue to Kellogg Boulevard.

St. Paul city officials say there has been no impact on water or sewer services to the surrounding businesses around the 35-foot sinkhole.

What's next:

Repair work on the sinkhole will start on May 12 and is expected to last up to two months.

What we don't know:

Officials say the cause of the sinkhole has not been determined.

Downtown St. Paul sinkhole

The backstory:

The area of West 7th Street between Kellogg Boulevard and Grand Avenue was closed due to an "unexpected" sinkhole, city officials said Friday.

Officials say the sinkhole occurred on Thursday evening.