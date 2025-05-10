Expand / Collapse search
West 7th Street reopens to local traffic after sinkhole in downtown St. Paul

By
Published  May 10, 2025 3:48pm CDT
St. Paul
FOX 9

Sinkhole in St. Paul could frustrate businesses

An unexpected sinkhole discovered along West 7th Street in St. Paul last Thursday could inconvenience both business owners and pedestrians in the weeks ahead.

The Brief

    • West 7th Street in downtown St. Paul reopened to local business traffic Saturday after a sinkhole.
    • West 7th Street is open with one lane of traffic in each direction from Grand Avenue to Kellogg Boulevard.
    • City officials say repair work will begin on May 12, and is expected to take up to two months.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - West 7th Street has reopened in downtown St. Paul after a sinkhole in the roadway closed the street. 

West 7th Street reopens

What we know:

West 7th Street has reopened to local business traffic after a sinkhole had the roadway closed. 

The street will have one lane of traffic in each direction from Grand Avenue to Kellogg Boulevard. 

St. Paul city officials say there has been no impact on water or sewer services to the surrounding businesses around the 35-foot sinkhole. 

What's next:

Repair work on the sinkhole will start on May 12 and is expected to last up to two months. 

What we don't know:

Officials say the cause of the sinkhole has not been determined. 

Downtown St. Paul sinkhole

The backstory:

The area of West 7th Street between Kellogg Boulevard and Grand Avenue was closed due to an "unexpected" sinkhole, city officials said Friday. 

Officials say the sinkhole occurred on Thursday evening. 

The Source: A press release from the City of St. Paul. 

