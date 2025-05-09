St. Paul sinkhole closes West 7th Street from Kellogg Boulevard to Grand Avenue

article

The Brief A sinkhole in St. Paul is closing a stretch of West 7th Street between Kellogg Boulevard and Grand Avenue. City officials say the sinkhole was discovered Thursday evening. The section is only open to local business access with sidewalks open for pedestrian areas.



The City of St. Paul said it closed an area of West 7th Street between Kellogg Boulevard and Grand Avenue due to an "unexpected" sinkhole in the road.

St. Paul sinkhole road closure

What they're saying:

St. Paul city officials announced the closure is in response "to a sinkhole in the roadway that occurred on Thursday evening."

The section of roadway in downtown St. Paul is currently only open for local business access, while the sidewalks remain open for pedestrian access.

Drivers are advised to plan ahead and follow posted detours to take alternate routes.

St. Paul Public Works and St. Paul Regional Water Services are at the site to begin repairs and clean-up efforts.

What's next:

City officials say repairs are estimated to take up to two months.