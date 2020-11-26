Expand / Collapse search

Downtown Minneapolis stabbing victim in critical condition, 1 in custody

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Downtown West
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - One person is in custody and another is in critical condition Thursday morning after a stabbing Downtown Minneapolis.

Police say the stabbing occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Responding officers found an adult man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim was taken to HCMC in critical condition but is expected to survive.

Officers located a suspect and took him into custody. A knife was also recovered from the scene.