Downtown Minneapolis stabbing victim in critical condition, 1 in custody
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - One person is in custody and another is in critical condition Thursday morning after a stabbing Downtown Minneapolis.
Police say the stabbing occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Responding officers found an adult man suffering from multiple stab wounds.
The victim was taken to HCMC in critical condition but is expected to survive.
Officers located a suspect and took him into custody. A knife was also recovered from the scene.