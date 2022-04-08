2 shot during fight in Brooklyn Park, police say

Police say two people are injured after shots were fired during a fight in Brooklyn Park Friday evening.

Around 7:10 p.m. Friday, officers responded to reports of shots heard in an apartment building on the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North, according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department.

When police arrived, they found two people suffering "significant" gunshot wounds near a ground floor apartment. Officers treated them at the scene until an ambulance transported them to the hospital.

Early investigations indicate that the two knew each other. Witnesses told police they were fighting when "a firearm was produced" resulting in both of them being struck from that weapon.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department says it is continuing to investigate.

This story will be updated as more information is released.