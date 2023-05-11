Expand / Collapse search

Doors Open Minneapolis begins Saturday with extra access to venues, monuments

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - From City Hall to the Nicollet Mall Dayton’s Project, people will be able to get a behind-the-scenes look at several buildings and monuments throughout Minneapolis this weekend.

Doors Open Minneapolis is a free, weekend-long event where more than 80 Minneapolis venues are open to the public for behind-the-scenes tours, discussions, and tastings.

Promoted by city leaders, the event "gives businesses a chance to share their history and illustrate why their venue is central to Minneapolis’ identity."

Participating locations include Minneapolis City Hall, Public Service Building and Eastside Maintenance Facility, the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, the Plymouth Avenue Art Studio, Midtown Global Market and more.

A full list of all participating venues can be found here.

Participating locations will be open May13-14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

