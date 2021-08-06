Dolal Idd shooting ruled justified, no charges for Minneapolis officers

article

Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena determined Minneapolis police officers were legally justified in the shooting death of a man during a weapons buy near a gas station last year.

Dolal Idd, 23, was shot and killed in the December 30, 2020 incident.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office turned over the case to the Dakota County Attorney's Office to make a charging decision to avoid a possible conflict of interest. Keena determined the use of deadly force by Minneapolis Police Officers Paul Huyhn, Darcy Klund and Jason Schmitt was legally justified.

"Although I have concluded the use of deadly force was justified in this instance, any loss of life is a tragic occurrence and I wish to extend my personal condolences to the family of Dolal Idd for their great loss," said Keena in a statement.

Dolal Idd, 23, was shot and killed by Minneapolis police officers at Cedar Avenue and East 36th Street on Dec. 30.

According to a search warrant application obtained by FOX 9, Minneapolis police were "attempting to conduct a purchase of a handgun using a confidential informant from a person selling firearms illegally and prohibited from possessing firearms."

The document states as officers moved in to arrest Idd, "a gunfight ensued" and Idd was shot and killed.

Body camera video released by Minneapolis police shows Idd in a white sedan trying to pull away as police vehicles attempt to box him in with their vehicles. Idd appears to hold up an object and the driver's window appears to shatter outwards. In response, the officers fire multiple shots.

According to interviews with the BCA, Officers Huyhn, Klund and Schmitt stated Idd shot first and they fired in return.

Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agents recovered a handgun near Idd's body at the scene, according to the search warrant. According to Keena's report, forensic analysis showed the gun had fired two bullets. BCA investigators determined a bullet hit the front hood of an unmarked police squad car, consistent with the trajectory from where Idd fired his gun.

A female passenger inside the vehicle with Idd was not injured. No officers were injured.

After the shooting, officers searched Idd's home in Eden Prairie for potential weapons based on a previous weapons conviction, but did not find any.