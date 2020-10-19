DOJ to join Minneapolis officials to announce national policing initiative Tuesday

article

Officials from the Department of Justice are announcing a new national policing initiative in Minneapolis Tuesday morning, the DOJ announced Monday.

In a release, the DOJ says it will announce the new national policing initiative and agreement with the Minneapolis Police Department at a news conference at 10 a.m.

Assistant Attorney General Eric S. Dreiband and Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Katharine T. Sullivan will join U.S. Attorney Erica H. MacDonald and Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo at the news conference.

No further details were provided. This is a developing story. Check back in with FOX 9 Tuesday morning for the latest.