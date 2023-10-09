DFL Rep. Brion Curran arrested on suspicion of DWI

article

DFL House Representative Brion Curran was arrested early Monday morning on suspicion of driving while impaired.

Curran represents District 36B in the Minnesota Legislature, which includes Birchwood Village, Gem Lake, White Bear Lake, Vadnais Heights and parts of White Bear Township.

Curran has not yet been formally charged, but has been arrested in Chisago County on suspicion of third-degree DWI.

FOX 9 has reached out to authorities for more information, as well as Rep. Curran for comment.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.