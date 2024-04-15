DFL denounces candidate citing ‘violent, threatening’ behaviors

Following a candidate endorsement for District 12B in Minnesota, the Minnesota DFL has released a statement disavowing the choice and calling the candidate ‘unfit for elected office’.

In November, Judd Hoff won an endorsement from a local DFL party to run in District 12B – a House of Representatives seat that includes parts of Douglas, Stearns, and Pope counties.

But on Monday, Minnesota DFL Chairman Ken Martin issued a statement saying their party would no longer back him following the revelation of previous criminal offenses.

"The kind of violent and threatening behaviors that Mr. Hoff has engaged in have no place in the Minnesota DFL party. The Minnesota DFL strongly disavows this endorsement, and I have asked the local unit in question to withdraw their endorsement immediately," Martin said in a statement. "The Minnesota DFL will not spend any of our resources on behalf of Mr. Hoff. We all have a responsibility, regardless of party or ideology, to reject violence in our politics – we can and should expect better from candidates for elected office."

Criminal records show that Judd has convictions for second-degree assault and several counts of damage to property and disorderly conduct.

FOX 9 is told the DFL often does background checks for candidates but it's up to local units. And, in uncompetitive races, that may not happen.

Rep. Mary Franson, a Republican, has won seven straight terms in the 12B district dating back to 2022.

In the past, Rep. Franson has documented Hoff, someone she claimed had moved across the street from her after years of protesting her.