Wisconsin apple orchard wagon ride accident leaves 18 people hospitalized

article

The Brief A wagon ride accident at Bushel and a Peck Apple Orchard in Lafayette, Wisconsin, injured multiple people, including children and adults during a field trip. A wagon lost control while going downhill, overturned. Authorities say 18 people were hurt. Three individuals suffered life-threatening injuries, five had serious injuries, and others were taken to the hospital by ambulance or private vehicles.



A wagon ride accident hospitalized 18 people in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, including several children, after a wagon overturned during a school field trip at the Bushel and a Peck Apple Orchard in Chippewa Falls on Wednesday.

Chippewa County Sheriff Travis Hakes called it "every parent’s worst fear."

What happened?

The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office said a group of kids were on a field trip with their parents and chaperons at an apple orchard in Lafayette, Wisconsin, when the crash happened.

While the crash is under investigation, Sheriff Hakes believes the wagon – being pulled by a tractor – lost control while going down a hill. He says the driver applied brakes on the tractor, but the wagon turned sideways and overturned.

"I would attribute this to there was nothing malicious that occurred, it was accidental," Hakes said. "The children were very resilient and very brave. They were obviously scared. It was dramatic for them. It's probably a day they'll never forget."

Who was hurt?

The sheriff says multiple people, both adults and children, were injured in the incident but did not release a firm number. Wisconsin news outlets reported as many as 25 people were hurt.

The sheriff listed:

Three people were airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Five others were transported with serious injuries.

Nine more people were transported by ambulance.

Others were transported by private vehicle. It's not clear exactly how many were transported by private vehicle.

"During incidents like these, it is imperative that we focus on the safety of the victims, as well as reunification efforts between the children and their parents," said Sheriff Travis Hakes. "I personally went to the scene and assisted in calming the children, as well as reuniting them with their parents."

What else?

The sheriff criticized a news outlet that had apparently flown a drone over the farm while crews were working to load the medical helicopter. The sheriff did not say which outlet had flown the drone. To be noted, FOX 9 did obtain aerial video of the farm from our news helicopter after the medical evacuation had been completed.

"Furthermore, I was infuriated to see drone footage captured in an area where a medical helicopter was needed to treat a seriously injured victim," wrote the sheriff. "In critical incidents such as these, the media needs to work together with law enforcement and first responders to ensure sensitivity in reporting and the safety of all involved."

St. Mark Lutheran Church & School - Eau Claire Principal, Peter Micheel, wrote in a statement:

"At this time, we are trusting the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department as their members were at the scene. At this point, we are focusing on reuniting the children with their caregivers. Whenever we face a challenging time, we commit everything to the lord’s care, and trust his guiding hand."