Detained UMN student's removal hearing delayed after DHS request

The Brief A removal hearing for a detained international University of Minnesota student has been delayed. The Department of Homeland Security is asking for more time to prepare its case. Dogukan Gunaydin was arrested by ICE last month over a DWI conviction.



University of Minnesota graduate student Dogukan Gunaydin, who was arrested by ICE last month, was set to face a removal hearing on Tuesday.

However, FOX 9 has learned that the case has been delayed.

University of Minnesota student arrested

The backstory:

Gunaydin, who is originally from Turkey, was attending the University of Minnesota as a graduate student at the Carlson School of Management on an F-1 visa.

On March 27, he was arrested by ICE agents outside his St. Paul apartment. Gunaydin learned his visa had been revoked and later his student status had been terminated.

Department of Homeland Security officials told FOX 9 the decision stemmed from a 2023 DWI arrest for Gunaydin. Gunaydin was charged after he was caught driving in Minneapolis at double the legal limit (0.17 blood-alcohol content).

The other side:

Gunaydin filed a lawsuit in federal court following his arrest, fighting for his release from detainment. Gunaydin's attorneys argued that the DWI offense on its own isn't enough to revoke his student status. Attorneys said Gunaydin hadn't faced any other legal trouble aside from a speeding ticket before the DWI arrest and had maintained his course load and a high GPA.

Prosecutors asked for the lawsuit to be dismissed, arguing these arguments should be made in the proper venue: immigration court.

What happened in court?

What we know:

Gunaydin was set to face a judge Tuesday afternoon in immigration court as arguments were scheduled for his removal hearing.

However, in court, the case was delayed as DHS asked a judge for more time to prepare its case.

What's next:

FOX 9 is working to learn when the case will be heard next.