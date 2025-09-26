Des Moines schools superintendent detained by ICE

The Brief Des Moines Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ian Roberts was detained by ICE on Friday morning. ICE says Roberts was in the country illegally and had an order of removal issued against him in May 2024. Iowa DPS said it was asked by ICE to help located Roberts, who fled from a traffic stop initiated by ICE on Friday morning.



Des Moines Public Schools superintendent has been detained by Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Iowa school leader detained by ICE

Local perspective:

Des Moines Public Schools posted a statement from Jackie Norris, Des Moines Public Schools Board president, on social media Friday announcing Superintendent Dr. Ian Roberts was detained by ICE on Friday morning.

"We have no confirmed information as to why Dr. Roberts is being detained or the next potential steps," the statement says.

ICE's website shows Roberts is in ICE custody at the Pottawattamie County Jail.

Associate Superintendent Matt Smith will serve as the interim superintendent "until further notice," the district says.

The statement continues, saying the district's priority is to provide "a safe, secure and outstanding education for all students and to support our students, families and employees. The appointment of Mr. Smith as interim superintendent ensures that our district continues to operate at the highest level."

The backstory:

The Iowa Department of Public Safety on Friday afternoon released additional details about a "mutual aid request" it received at 8:45 a.m. to assist ICE in locating a man who they say fled from a traffic stop ICE initiated.

Iowa State Troopers say they assisted in finding the person, who they identified as Roberts.

According to ICE, Roberts was in the country illegally from Guyana, and had a loaded handgun, $3,000 in cash, and a hunting knife in his possession at the time of his arrest.

ICE says that after Roberts fled from the traffic stop, he abandoned his car and was later taken into custody.

Roberts has existing weapon possession charges from February 2020, ICE said. He came to the U.S. in 1999 on a student visa, and was given a final order of removal by an immigration judge in May 2024.

According to ICE, Roberts was superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools despite being in the country illegally with a final order of removal and no work authorization.

ICE says it's against federal law for someone illegally in the country to possess a firearm and ammunition.

Who is Dr. Ian Roberts?

Dig deeper:

Roberts has been the superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools since July 2023, previously serving as the interim superintendent during the 2022-23 school year, according to the Des Moines Register.

Des Moines Public Schools said in a press conference that they did not know about the information ICE shared about Roberts, and they working on verifying if it is accurate.

Roberts competed in the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games in track and field for Guyana, the newspaper notes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.