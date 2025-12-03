Deportation flights protest held by union workers outside of MSP Airport

The Brief Dozens associated with Minnesota 50501, SEIU and UNITE HERE – representing workers, faith leaders and community members – rallied outside MSP on Wednesday to demand a "stop to deportation flights taking place from the Signature Airlines Terminal." At the protest, organizers say the "labor community was proud to organize behind the immigrant community" under the veil of workers’ rights. Twin Cities leaders have confirmed as many as 100 federal agents have begun targeting undocumented Somali residents at the direction of the Trump administration.



Shouting slogans such as "when immigrant rights are under attack, we stand up," workers and political organizers gathered near the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) on Wednesday to show support for the Somali community that continues to confront increased United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids in the Twin Cities.

MSP rally demands ‘deportation flights’ end

What we know:

Rallying outside of Signature Aviation near MSP’s Terminal 2, dozens of people associated with Minnesota 50501, SEIU and UNITE HERE – representing workers, faith leaders and community members – demanded a "stop to deportation flights taking place from the Signature Airlines Terminal."

Organizers said the "labor community was proud to organize behind the immigrant community" under the veil of workers’ rights on Wednesday, saying in part, "We do the work that makes these airline companies billions of dollars of profit each year."

FOX 9 has not independently confirmed if Signature Aviation, which provides private services worldwide, is involved with ICE deportation flights.

ICE targeting Somalis in MN

Dig deeper:

Immigration enforcement operations are reportedly beginning in Minneapolis on Wednesday, a day after Twin Cities leaders said as many as 100 federal agents had responded to the metro to target undocumented Somali residents.

Minnesota is home to the United States' largest Somali community.

What they're saying:

Minnesota’s leaders, including Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Gov. Tim Walz, have since confirmed the increase in federal agents via an order from the Trump Administration to target undocumented Somali residents, while saying the city and state will stand behind the community in the process.