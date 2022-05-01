Expand / Collapse search
Death at Anoka County Jail under investigation

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Anoka County
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Deputies say an investigation is underway after the death of an inmate at the Anoka County Jail last week.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, deputies noticed the "unresponsive" inmate in his cell shortly after 1 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Jail staff called in EMS and attempted to revive the man, but deputies say he was ultimately pronounced dead in the cell. Further details about the death have not been released.

The circumstances of the death are now under investigation by the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, which deputies say is standard procedure for jail deaths.

"This is a tragic situation in which we anxiously await the results of the investigation and the report from the medical examiner. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family during this difficult time." Sheriff James Stuart said in a statement.