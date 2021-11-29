Daunte Wright's parents demand justice ahead of Kim Potter trial

The parents of Daunte Wright and other families of people killed by police spoke out Monday ahead of the upcoming trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter, demanding justice in the case.

Potter is charged with two counts of manslaughter for shooting and killing 20-year-old Wright during a traffic stop in April.

Aubrey and Katie Wright, Wright’s parents, held a news conference in downtown Minneapolis Monday morning where they were joined by other families of people killed by police. They demanded justice for their son as well as others that have been killed by police.

Daunte Wright (Daunte Wright family)

"This is only a first step, the prosecution, we now need a conviction," said Jeff Storms, the Wright family's attorney. "Minnesota is going to be tested with respect to its values and ethics. A couple of years ago we had a Black officer who killed a white woman and he was held greatly accountable when he said he shot someone and it was an accident. Now we're going to be face with very similar circumstances and the question is, are we prepared to hold a white officer accountable for killing a young black man when she says it was an accident."

Jury selection in Potter's trial gets underway Tuesday.