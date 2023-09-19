Dakota County to discuss permanent homeless shelter at special board meeting

Dakota County commissioners will vote Tuesday on whether to apply for a grant to convert an Eagan hotel into a permanent homeless shelter.

The project would include turning Norwood Inn and Suites Hotel into a shelter for those struggling to maintain long-term housing. Some commissioners say there is a need for the facility as the number of homeless in Dakota County continues to rise.

However, some residents are concerned about the location as it’s a short walk from neighborhoods and could cause a spike in crime along with the potential for a drop in their property values.

The county board will meet at 11 a.m. to discuss whether to apply for a $10 million grant from the Minnesota Department of Human Services for an emergency homeless shelter. The entire project would cost an estimated $24 million.